|
|
REID, Jennifer Lyn (Jen). nee Hailwood. Suddenly taken from us on Friday 24th May 2019, in her 66th year. Dearly loved wife of Kevin. Cherished and loved mother of Kelly and Dion, Larissa and Rhys, Ross and Stacey. Loved Grandma to Reed, Riley, Grier, Emmersyn and Anika. A celebration of Jen's life will be held at 11am on Wednesday 29th May, in the Chapel of Willetts Funeral Services, 21 King Street, Whakatane. Followed by a private cremation. Communications please to the Reid family, C/-PO Box 2070, Whakatane, 3120.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on May 27, 2019