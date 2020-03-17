|
BUTLIN, Jenny. Passed away peacefully in her sleep, 14th March 2020, aged 75. 'Peace at last' Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Arthur and Sophie, Tom and Ruth. Special Nana to her five grandchildren. Treasured sister of Pippa, Fanny and their families. Special thanks to all the staff at the Te Puke Country Lodge for their loving care. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to St John Ambulance at the service or online. A service to celebrate Jenny's life will be held at St John the Baptist Church, Jocelyn Street, Te Puke on Friday 20th March at 2pm. All messages to the Butlin family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 17, 2020