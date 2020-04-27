|
MADDEN, Jessie. Passed peacefully on 24th April 2020 in her 92nd year at Charles Fleeming Retirement Village in Waikanae. Beloved Wife of the late Charles. Much loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Maureen and Peter, Dennis and Ruth, Elaine (Deceased), Peter and Denise. Loved by 9 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Our thanks and appreciation for the loving care of Jessie goes to the Charles Fleeming Village Hospital. A private family funeral service will be held. Jessie will be dearly missed.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 27, 2020