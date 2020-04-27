Home

MADDEN, Jessie. Passed peacefully on 24th April 2020 in her 92nd year at Charles Fleeming Retirement Village in Waikanae. Beloved Wife of the late Charles. Much loved Mother and Mother-In-Law of Maureen and Peter, Dennis and Ruth, Elaine (Deceased), Peter and Denise. Loved by 9 Grandchildren and 18 Great-Grandchildren. Our thanks and appreciation for the loving care of Jessie goes to the Charles Fleeming Village Hospital. A private family funeral service will be held. Jessie will be dearly missed.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 27, 2020
