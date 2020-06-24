Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Jessie McFADGEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jessie Myrtle McFADGEN

Add a Memory
Jessie Myrtle McFADGEN Notice
McFADGEN, Jessie Myrtle. On 19 June 2020, our much loved mum passed peacefully. Mum touched many hearts in her lifetime. She loved intensely, worked hard, and was a treasured friend of many. Jessie was a much loved wife of the late John McFadgen and mum of John, Judy and Dave Roper, nana of Shane Roper and Amanda Viviers, and great nana of six. Mum is with dad now, she loved him dearly. Special thanks to the staff at the Bob Owens Retirement Village - mum loved you guys. On mum's wishes, there will be no funeral.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jessie's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -