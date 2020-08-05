|
NICHOLAS, Jill Katherine. Peacefully passed away on Sunday, 26 July 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village with Ray by her side. A strong proud lady. Adored wife of Ray. Loved mother to Christine, Alistair and Craig. Stepmother to Daryl and Brendon. Loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private service for Jill was held on Saturday, 1 August 2020 in Tauranga. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All messages to the Nicholas family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 5, 2020