More Obituaries for Jill NICHOLAS
Jill Katherine NICHOLAS

Jill Katherine NICHOLAS Notice
NICHOLAS, Jill Katherine. Peacefully passed away on Sunday, 26 July 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village with Ray by her side. A strong proud lady. Adored wife of Ray. Loved mother to Christine, Alistair and Craig. Stepmother to Daryl and Brendon. Loving mother-in-law, grandmother and great-grandmother. A private service for Jill was held on Saturday, 1 August 2020 in Tauranga. A memorial service will be held at a later date. All messages to the Nicholas family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 5, 2020
