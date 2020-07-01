Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Resources
More Obituaries for Jillian GYDE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jillian Mary. (Springthorpe) GYDE

Add a Memory
Jillian Mary. (Springthorpe) GYDE Notice
GYDE, Jillian Mary. (nee Springthorpe) Passed away peacefully 21st June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Robin. Much loved Mum of Nicolas, Shani and Marcel and families. Loved Nana of Katie, Louis, Sebastien and Joseph, Great Grandma of Victoria and Olivia. A service to celebrate Jillian's life will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday 9th July at Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, Sulphur Point, Tauranga. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bethlehem Views for their love and care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jillian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -