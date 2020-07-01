|
GYDE, Jillian Mary. (nee Springthorpe) Passed away peacefully 21st June 2020. Dearly loved wife of the late Robin. Much loved Mum of Nicolas, Shani and Marcel and families. Loved Nana of Katie, Louis, Sebastien and Joseph, Great Grandma of Victoria and Olivia. A service to celebrate Jillian's life will be held at 2:30pm on Thursday 9th July at Tauranga Yacht and Power Boat Club, Sulphur Point, Tauranga. Heartfelt thanks to the staff at Bethlehem Views for their love and care.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 1, 2020