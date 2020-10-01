Home

Service
Friday, Oct. 2, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Park
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
View Map
Jo Lilian. (aka Hayman (Joan) HUESTON

HUESTON, Jo (Joan) Lilian. (aka Hayman) Unexpectedly passed away peacefully in her sleep on the night of the 21st of September, 2020, aged 64. A much loved mother, grandmother, sister and friend - she lived for those she loved and those she loved carry her memory in their hearts forever. A service for Jo will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga, on Friday, the 2nd of October 2020 at 2pm. All communication to the Hueston family, c/- Legacy Funeral Homes Ltd, PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 1, 2020
