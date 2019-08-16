Home

Joan Berta PROSSER

PROSSER, Joan Berta. Passed away peacefully at her residence at Bayswater Retirement Village on 14 August 2019. Aged 103 years. Treasured wife of the late Arthur. Much loved Mother and mother in law of Richard and Sandra, Mark and Gael. Much loved Gran of Brad, Allister, and Katrina. Loved sister of Maree and Joyce (both deceased) and beloved aunt of Briony and Anne-Marie. A service for Joan will be held at St Andrews Presbyterian Church, cnr Dee Street and Macville Road Mount Maunganui on Monday 19th August 2019 at 2.00pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 16, 2019
