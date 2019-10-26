|
GORRINGE, Joan Blair. Peacefully on 24th October 2019 aged 101 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Erl. Mother of Peter (deceased) and Lisa (deceased), Judy and Chris Pointon, loved grandmother of Romiley and Thayer, and Ashley; Nick and Naz, Michael and Vivian; and Natalie; and great grandmother of Tahla and Blake. A service for Joan will be held at the Mount Harbour Chapel (new location) cnr Puriri and Tawa Streets Mount Maunganui on Saturday 2 November 2019 at 1pm. Communications to the Gorringe/Pointon families PO Box 650 Tauranga 3144.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 26, 2019