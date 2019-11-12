|
JACKSON, Joan Florence. (nee Chapman) Passed away peacefully on the 8th November 2019. Loving wife of the late Malcolm. Treasured mum to Robyn, Fiona, Kerry and Mark. Cherished Gran to Kate, Anna, Erica, Lisa, Nicola, Simon and Rosa. Great Gran to Zoey. A private service has been held in accordance with Joan's wishes. Thanks for the support and care given to mum from VisionWest and Waipuna Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated. All messages to the Jackson family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 12, 2019