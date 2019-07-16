|
|
PILBROW, Joan Gwendoline. On 13 July 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Owen for 63 years, adored mum of Jenny and Peter, Mark, Adele and Graeme, Maree and Mathew, Kevin, Vicky and Shane, Anne, Steven and Kate, Trudy and Dion. Treasured nana to her 25 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Joan's life, will be held at St Mary Immaculate Church, Cnr Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd Tauranga, on Thursday 18 July at 11am, followed by burial. Communication to the Pilbrow Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019