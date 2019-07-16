Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jones & Company Funeral Services
143 Thirteenth Avenue
Tauranga , Bay of Plenty
07-578 4009
Resources
More Obituaries for Joan PILBROW
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joan Gwendoline PILBROW

Add a Memory
Joan Gwendoline PILBROW Notice
PILBROW, Joan Gwendoline. On 13 July 2019, peacefully surrounded by her loving family, aged 83 years. Dearly loved wife of Owen for 63 years, adored mum of Jenny and Peter, Mark, Adele and Graeme, Maree and Mathew, Kevin, Vicky and Shane, Anne, Steven and Kate, Trudy and Dion. Treasured nana to her 25 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Joan's life, will be held at St Mary Immaculate Church, Cnr Elizabeth St and Cameron Rd Tauranga, on Thursday 18 July at 11am, followed by burial. Communication to the Pilbrow Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.