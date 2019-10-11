|
BOGGISS, Joan Lilian. (nee Miller) On October 10th 2019, peacefully at home in Katikati. In her 79th year. Dearly loved Wife of Ronald James for 56 years. Loving Mother of Colin, Mark and Paul and mother In-law of Jennifer, Veronica and Kelly. Much loved Nana of Samuel, Ethan; Timothy, Emma; Sarah, Jack and Flynn. A Requiem Mass to celebrate Joan's life will be held at the Catholic Church of St. Pius X, Beach Rd Katikati on Wednesday October 16th at 11:30am, to be followed interment in the Katikati Public Cemetery. Vigil prayers will be held at St Pius X on Tuesday October 15th at 7pm. In lieu of flower donation to Waipuna Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service. Communications to the Boggiss family C/- PO Box 108 Waihi 3641. Simon and Donna Manukonga Waihi Funeral Services Ltd 8 Devon St Waihi 3610.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 11, 2019