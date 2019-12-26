|
LAIRD, Joan Marie. (nee Tempero). Passed away peacefully at Bethlehem Views on 24th December 2019. Loved partner of Ray. Dearly loved Mum of Fiona, Vicky, Suzanne, Annette, and Pam. Loving Nana of her 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. "A joyful, kind women of incredible strength and unconditional love". A service for Joan will be held at Olive Tree Cottage, 247 Joyce Road, Pyes Pa, Tauranga, on Saturday 28th December at 11am followed by a private cremation. All communications to Laird Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue, Tauranga, 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Dec. 26, 2019