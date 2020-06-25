|
REARDON, Joan Maureen. Aged 83 years Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital 23.06.2020 Dearly loved mother and mother in law to Debbie, Lexia and John, Keith and Denise, Jill and Terry Loved by all her grand children and great grandchildren Loved twin sister of Betty, Brother and sister in law of Adrian and Rosemary. A Service will be held at Simply Cremations, 20 Whiore Ave Tauriko Friday 26th June at 1pm. Followed by a private cremation. Joans family would like to express their thanks and appreciation to all the staff of Accadia Manor, Tauranga for there care of Joan .
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 25, 2020