More Obituaries for Joanna BLAKE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joanna Margaret BLAKE

Joanna Margaret BLAKE Notice
BLAKE, Joanna Margaret. Passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 12, 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village, aged 91. Beloved wife and best friend of James for 63 years, beloved mother and mother-in-law of Alan and Sue, Gordon and Jan, Sarah and Jeff, Ian and Carolyn, and Fiona. Much loved grandmother of Kyle, Alex, Angus, Neil, Blake and Katya and great-grandmother to Quinn and Julie. A sincere thanks to the staff at Bob Owens Hospital Care for their exceptional loving care and empathy during this difficult time. In accordance with Joanna's wishes, a private cremation has been held and a private family service will be held at a later date. All communication to the J Blake family c/- PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Apr. 16, 2020
