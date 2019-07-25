RYE-McGREGOR, Joanne. Entry 19th May 1962 Bailed 23rd July 2019. Haha, emergency exit and I've left the cancer in a body that is now dead. I win! Swing by and put some butterfly stickers you'll be given on the box at Mt Maunganui College Hall on Saturday 27th at 2:00 pm. Dress code: wear something that has some sparkle and do not even think about reading out a poem ewwwh. Sorry I beat you Dad (Phil) and Mum (Pam). Darlingheart Rob, thank you for the cool bits of my life. I still had truckloads to do. Dearest Briar Rose, it sucks that I won't get to babysit. No flowers, but please give the money to Waipuna Hospice. After match at Omanu Beach SLSC. Please take a small plate. Huggles Joanne. Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 25, 2019