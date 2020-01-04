|
CHILDS, Jocelyn Margaret. 17.11.1934 - 31.12.2019. Dearly loved Mother of Graeme and Suzanne, and Grandmother of Katie and Ryan has passed away. She was a dog lover and a tenacious competitor who loved her sport and card playing - representing NZ in Hockey and Squash in the 1950s and 1960s, regularly playing Lawn Bowls, Bridge, and Bolivia with a group of close friends in her retirement years. She is remembered by her friends and family as a lovely lady. As per her wishes she was cremated on 3rd January 2020. Messages to the family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 4, 2020