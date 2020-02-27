|
|
BENNETT, Jocelyn Mary (Joc). On Wednesday 26th February 2020 at Tauranga Hospital, aged 85. Dearly loved wife of Mick (Charles) and loved mother and mother-in-law of Jude and Doug Priest, Lynda Palfrey and Monte Wells, and Karen and Alan McKinney. Beloved nana and great-nana to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. A treasured friend to many. A celebration Joc's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Saturday, the 29th of February 2020 at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ jmbennett2602 All communication to the Bennett family, c/- P.O. Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 27, 2020