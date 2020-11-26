|
|
HICKS, Jocelyn Pamela. (nee Francis) Passed away peacefully with family at her side on Monday 23 November 2020, aged 83. Dearly loved wife of Robin. Beloved mother and mother-in-law of Angela and Merv, Penny and the late Mark, Robert and Astrid. Treasured Nana and Oma of Brittany, Ahren and Ana. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Kath and Ken, Joan and Bud, Dot and Gwenda and sister of the late Robert, Pat and Winifred. Loved aunty, cousin and friend to many. A service to celebrate Jocelyn's life is to be held at the Omokoroa Community Church, 139 Hamurana Rd, Omokoroa on Monday 30 November 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to the Elms Foundation at www. theelms.org.nz. Grateful thanks to the staff of Tauranga Hospital for their wonderful care. Communications to the Hicks family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 26, 2020