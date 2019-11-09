Home

Jodie Ann (McLean) DAVIS

Jodie Ann (McLean) DAVIS Notice
DAVIS, Jodie Ann (nee McLean). Peacefully surrounded by her family. Dearly loved wife and soulmate of the late Craig (Taupo). Much loved mother of Viarni. Treasured daughter of Ron (Wiri) and Di McLean and loved sister of Craig and Fay and Grant and Linda. Loved Aunty of Troy, Dani and Jed, Sam, Scott and Georgia. A farewell to Jodie will be held at Omokoroa Boat Club on Tuesday, 12 November at 2:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 9, 2019
