SURI, (Joe) Joginder Kumar. Passed away 25 June 2020, aged 82 years, in the arms of his loving wife, Chanda Suri. Loved and respected father of Karan Suri, Kavita Suri, Simon Clark and Kameel Suri. Loved and respected Nana Ji of Sita, Janvhi, and Lakhan, and Dada Ji of Mohinder and Asher. Loved and adored Son and Brother. A celebration of Joe's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Monday 29 June 2020 at 2:30pm. Communications to the Suri family c/- kavita.suri. [email protected]
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 27, 2020