HIMPERS, Johan Martinus. (Danny) Sadly passed away peacefully at his home in Papamoa, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 22 October 2019, after a long illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Ada and father of Debbie and Tony, Anita and Gary, Angela and Jack, Shane and Deena. Loved Opa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Saturday 26 October at 1.30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, Po Box 16299, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. Communication to the Himpers Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 24, 2019