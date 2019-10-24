Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for Johan HIMPERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johan Martinus. (Danny) HIMPERS

Add a Memory
Johan Martinus. (Danny) HIMPERS Notice
HIMPERS, Johan Martinus. (Danny) Sadly passed away peacefully at his home in Papamoa, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday 22 October 2019, after a long illness, aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of Ada and father of Debbie and Tony, Anita and Gary, Angela and Jack, Shane and Deena. Loved Opa to all his grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Danny's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Saturday 26 October at 1.30 pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice, Po Box 16299, Tauranga 3147 would be appreciated. Communication to the Himpers Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johan's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.