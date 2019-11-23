|
DOELMAN, Johanna Cornelia. Passed away on 20 November 2019 at Te Puke Country Lodge. Loved wife of John and much-loved mum of the late Angeline and Trudy. Oma of Lily, Hayden and Callum. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Te Puke Country Lodge for all their support. 'De mens wikt maar God beshikt' A persons heart thinks their way, but God determines their course. Proverbs 16:9 A service to remember Johanna will be held at Elliotts Rosebank Chapel, 25 9th Ave, Tauranga on Tuesday 26th Nov at 1pm. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Salvation Army which can be left at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Nov. 23, 2019