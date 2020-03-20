|
TUCK, Johanna (nee van Dijk). Passed away peacefully on 18 March 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Howard. Much loved step mum of Dorothy and Monty Joyce, Ben and Cathryn Tuck. Treasured Nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A beautiful Spirited Lady now at rest. She will be sadly missed. A service for Johanna will be held at 2pm on Monday, 23 March at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Tuck family C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 20, 2020