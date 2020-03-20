Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-543 3151
Service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel
403 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga
Resources
More Obituaries for Johanna TUCK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johanna (van Dijk) TUCK

Add a Memory
Johanna (van Dijk) TUCK Notice
TUCK, Johanna (nee van Dijk). Passed away peacefully on 18 March 2020 aged 89 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Howard. Much loved step mum of Dorothy and Monty Joyce, Ben and Cathryn Tuck. Treasured Nana of her many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A beautiful Spirited Lady now at rest. She will be sadly missed. A service for Johanna will be held at 2pm on Monday, 23 March at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga. Messages to the Tuck family C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Johanna's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -