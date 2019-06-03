Home

John (Iain) ANDERSON

Notice Condolences

John (Iain) ANDERSON Notice
ANDERSON, John (Iain). Left us on Thursday 30th May 2019. Beloved husband of Linda, adored father of Natasha and Sarah, perfect grandad to Braxton. Father in law to Rob and Brodie. Brother to Christine and brother in law to Michael, Martyn and Tony. A service to celebrate Iain's life will be held on Friday 7th May 2019 at 2.00pm at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to St John Ambulance at stjohn.org.nz. Communications to the Anderson family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 3, 2019
