SCOTT, John Anthony. Passed away peacefully June 1, 2019, aged 84. Dearly loved husband of Antonia (Toni) for 57 years. Beloved dad of Kerry, Judy and Jannine and cherished Poppa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Our lives will be a poorer place without him, but he lives on in the memories we shared and will be forever in our hearts. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at 1pm on Wednesday June 5 at St George's Church, 1 Church Street, Tauranga. In lieu of flowers donations to the Neurological Foundation for Alzheimer's research would be appreciated, P.O. Box 110022, Auckland 1148.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 3, 2019
