Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
John Arthur BURTON

John Arthur BURTON Notice
John Arthur Burton (Jack)

Aged 92, of Tauranga passed away on 21 January 2020. Dearly loved by all. Husband of the late Janet and the late Margaret. Father of Lindsay, Peter, Helen, Andrew and Jenny. Brother to Bruce and Graham. Father in-law to Jennifer, Coralie, Mary-Anne and the late Murray. Grandfather of Nicole, Catherine, Ilana, Simon, Matthew, Jemma, Brooke, and the late Kieran; Tegan, Caitlan, Cameron, Madeleine, David, Lucian and Brieahna. Great grandfather to Daniel, Alexander, Jonathan, Emily, Lachlan, Violet, Jack, Hunter, Leighton, Hazel, Harriet.

A service to celebrate Jack’s life is to be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd, Tauranga on Sunday 26 January 2020 at 1.00pm.

In Lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waipuna Hospice at www.waipuna hospice.org.nz or the Heart Foundation NZ at www.heart foundation.org.nz. Communication to the Burton Family c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 23, 2020
