|
|
HARRIS, John Arthur. On Thursday 25th July 2019, passed away at Mary Shapley Rest Home, Whakatane, aged 87. Loving husband and friend of Margaret for 42 years. Father and father in law of Brad & Lisa, Jackie and Dave, Gary, Julie and Ian, Steve and Mimi, special granddad and great granddad. A patient sufferer, a respected and loved gentlemen by many. A celebration of John's life will be held in the chapel of Willetts Funeral Services Ltd, 21 King Street, Whakatane at 2pm on Tuesday 30th July followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations would be appreciated to St John Ambulance, PO Box 154, Whakatane or may be left at the service. Communications please to the Harris Family, C/- PO Box 2070, Whakatane.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 27, 2019