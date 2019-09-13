Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vospers Funeral Home
257 Devon St East
New Plymouth , Taranaki
06-759 0912
Resources
More Obituaries for John ATWOOD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John ATWOOD

Add a Memory
John ATWOOD Notice
ATWOOD, John. Passed away peacefully at New Plymouth on Thursday 12 September 2019, aged 84 years. Soulmate of Ethel. Very special father of Cheryl, Steven (deceased), Robbie, Andrew and Cathy, Relda and Steve. Loving poppa of Kellie and Dennis; Amy-Jo, Laura-Lee; Paige; Ross, Natalie; Chloe, Brett and Jarrod. Loved 'parcel poppa' of Taura, Reef (scallywag) and Zealan. Loved brother of Pat, Yvonne and Gordon. Loved brother-in-law of Gloria, Mary and families. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Vospers Chapel, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth on Saturday 14 September 2019 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.