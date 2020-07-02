|
BOOKER, John. On 1st July 2020 at Tauranga Hospital with family at his side aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Carolyn, and the late Barbara. Loving Dad to Lisa and Steve Buchanan, Shane Booker, Rachel and Jason Pauling, Megan and Lance McFarlane, Julie Booker and Stuart Finlayson, Clayton Booker and Yin-Ling Neow. Proud Grandad to Isabella, Isaac, Danielle, Matthew, and Helene. Loved brother of Tex and brother in law of Bev. Special thanks to cousin Rowan and Elaine for your welcome visits. A celebration of John's life will be held at 70 Conway Road, Paengaroa on Sunday July 5th at 11 am.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 2, 2020