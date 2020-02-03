|
CORRIGAN, John David . Peacefully passed away on February 1, 2020 at Tauranga Hospital. Loved son of the late Evelyn and John. Beloved husband of Kate. Brother, Step-Father, Uncle and Grandfather to many. Special thanks to the staff of Tauranga Hospital for their care of John. A service for John will be held at the Pyes Pa Memorial Park Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga (tomorrow) Tuesday, February 4 at 11.00am. All communications to Kandy on (027) 203 2053
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 3, 2020