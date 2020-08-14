Home

Elliotts Memorial (Rosebank chapel)
25 Ninth Ave
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty 07578 3338
John Edward HILLIER


1927 - 2020
John Edward HILLIER Notice
HILLIER, John Edward. Gunner, British Merchant Navy WW2. Born in Bexley Heath, Kent, England on 9/7/1927. Formerly of Masterton. Passed away peacefully in Mt Maunganui on August 13th 2020. Dearly loved husband of the late Nancy. Loving father and father in law of David and Susan, Moira and Bob Major. Loved Pop of 5 and Great Pop of 7. Sincere thanks to the team at CHT Bernadette for your loving care. Following a private family service, a memorial celebration will be held at a later date. Messages to the Hillier Family, c/- 25 Ninth Avenue Tauranga 3110.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 14, 2020
