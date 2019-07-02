Home

John Foster MAINLAND

John Foster MAINLAND Notice
MAINLAND, John Foster. Passed away unexpectedly in his 87th year 28 June 2019 at home. Dearly loved husband of Jeanette, loved father of Julie, Bridget, Susan and Nigel and loved stepfather of Craig, Greg, Terry, Scott and Lisa and families. Dearly loved grandfather of 20 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Thursday 4 July at 2.00pm. Communication to the Mainland Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 2, 2019
