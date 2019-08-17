|
BROUGHTON, John Fredrick. 11/10/51 -23/07/19 In loving memory of a cherished fianc?, the love and soulmate of my life, Robyn. Much loved by my parents Mollie and Bob; my sister and brother-in- law Jennifer and Geoff, and John's brother Barry and late sister Pat. Dearest Father of Sarah, Ben, Miriam, Hannah, and Alice-May; Grandad of his 16 grandchildren. Grateful thanks to the wonderful staff at Althrop, Tauranga, and Jane Winstone Whanganui for their care, love and support. Also to the Hospice Team who facilitated his palliative care. "A long hard battle fought. Free from pain and suffering." Until we meet again! In accordance with John's wishes a Private Service was held in Whanganui on 29th July 2019.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 17, 2019