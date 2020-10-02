Home

Monday, Oct. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Hillsdene Chapel
143 13th Ave
Tauranga
WARBURTON, John James (Jack). On 30 September 2020, peacefully at home, aged 86 years. Best ever husband of Judy who was much loved and adored for 63 years. Much loved dad and mate of Steve and Sue, Craig and Mandy, Scott and Glenda, Rachel; and Victoria. Loving grandad and mate to Alicia, James, Ben, Bella, Floyd and Tyler, and six great grandchildren. A service to celebrate Jack's life will be held at Hillsdene Chapel, 143 13th Ave Tauranga, on Monday 5 October at 1pm, followed by burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Communication to the Warburton Family, c/o P.O. Box 650 Tauranga 3144
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 2, 2020
