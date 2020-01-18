Home

More Obituaries for John JERVIS
John JERVIS

John JERVIS Notice
JERVIS, John. Passed away peacefully at the Aspen Resthome on the 27th December 2019, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Jan. Father of Pete, Diane, Paul, Kerry and Greg. Grandfather of Hannah, Gray, Fraser, Finn, Oliver, Fischer, Neve, Lily, Poppy, Kobe, Bella, Jess and Elle. Special thanks to the staff at Aspen Resthome for the love and care of John during his time there. A private family cremation has been held. A memorial gathering will be held in Tauranga on Saturday 8th February 2020 to celebrate Johns Life. The venue is Kulim Park on the Tauranga waterfront at 3pm. All welcome.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 18, 2020
