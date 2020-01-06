|
NICHOLLS, John Leon (Jack). Passed away on 3rd January 2020, aged 76 years. Loving companion of Val and loving father of Annette, Darren and Grant. Wonderful grandfather and great- grandfather to his many grandchildren. A service for Jack will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Communication to the Nicholls Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 6, 2020