Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
John Leon (Jack) NICHOLLS

John Leon (Jack) NICHOLLS Notice
NICHOLLS, John Leon (Jack). Passed away on 3rd January 2020, aged 76 years. Loving companion of Val and loving father of Annette, Darren and Grant. Wonderful grandfather and great- grandfather to his many grandchildren. A service for Jack will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers donations to Waipuna Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Communication to the Nicholls Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 6, 2020
