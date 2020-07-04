Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 6, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John CUFF
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Leonard Beaumont CUFF

Add a Memory
John Leonard Beaumont CUFF Notice
CUFF, John Leonard Beaumont. Darling husband and soulmate of Mary, very much loved father of Nichole, Janine, and Bronwyn. Much loved big Bro of Robert and Greg. Loved stepfather of Jason and Gavin. Adored uncle, Grandfather, Great Grandfather and Great-Great Grandfather. Will be forever in our hearts. A celebration of John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Rd Tauranga on Monday 6 July at 2:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Waipuna Hospice, C/- PO Box 16299 Bethlehem Tauranga 3147, would be appreciated. Communications to the Cuff family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on July 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -