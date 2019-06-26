|
|
COYLE, John Lindsay. On Saturday 22nd June 2019, peacefully at home, aged 79. Cherished husband of Joy. Loved father of Deborah, Regan and Sheryn. Adored 'granddad'/'koro' to his nine grandchildren. A celebration of John's life will be held in the Whakatane Crematorium Chapel, Ohope Road, Whakatane on Monday 1st July at 1pm. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to EBOP Hospice, PO Box 275 Whakatane or may be left at the service. All communications please to the Coyle family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on June 26, 2019