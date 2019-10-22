|
PINFOLD, John. John passed peacefully at home on Friday 18th October 2019, aged 85 years. A loving and deeply loved husband of Colleen and Dad of Wendy and Nicholas and their partners Warwick, Eddie and Celeste. Much loved Aul'da of Rachel & Dean, Scott, Brent, Charm, Clemmie, Cleveland, Tillie, Ashley and Nakita. Special Aul'da of great grandchildren Savannah, Austin and Lilah. Beloved Granddad of Emily & Kristina, and Dad of Shaun. A family service and cremation has been held. A memorial service for John will be held at St John's Church, 276 Fenton Street Rotorua on Tuesday 29th October at 11am. You are welcome to bring a special photo of John to share on the photo board at the service.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 22, 2019