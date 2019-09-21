Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
Resources
More Obituaries for John LAMASON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Richard LAMASON

Add a Memory
John Richard LAMASON Notice
LAMASON, John Richard. Passed away peacefully on September 20th, 2019 after a short illness, aged 73 years. Much loved brother of Tom, the late Jennifer and Bob. Loved by family, whanau and friends. Special thanks to all who cared for John at Waipuna Hospice. "A life well spent is long." A celebration of John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road Tauranga, on Tuesday 24th September at 10.30am. Communication to the Lamason Family, c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.