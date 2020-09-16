Home

John (Jack) SHAW

SHAW, John (Jack). Passed away peacefully on 15 September 2020 Aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Nita (nee McKenna/ Bellman); and the late Aileen Elsie (nee McNamara). Cherished and dedicated Dad of Cherie and Rex, Ken and Barb, Stephen and Carolyn, Jacqui and Simon. Loved stepfather of Craig, Brendan and Anthony McKenna and families. Devoted adored Granjack of Zoe and Thiago, Clint and Romy, Taryn and Brian, and Hilary. Loving great-Granjack of Tyler, Hayden, Ava, Whitney, Shae, Beau, Jaggar and Bella. Forever in our memories and hearts and will be sadly missed by all. Due to current restrictions, a private family service will be held in Tauranga on Wednesday 23 September 2020. Communications to the Shaw family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 16, 2020
