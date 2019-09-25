|
|
MUIR, John Thomas Woodrow. 10/8/35 - 14/9/19. Tragically taken from us on 14 September 2019 while on holiday in the UK. Dearly loved husband of Patricia (Pat) Dawn Muir (deceased). Cherished father and father-in-law of Shane and Tracy (Tauranga), Brett and Jo (Tauranga), Jacqui (Geraldine) and Craig and Min (Sydney), and treasured Poppa of Callum, Grace, Ariana and Sam. Funeral arrangements to follow (early October) once we have John home.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 25, 2019