Tauranga Funeral Services
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
07-576 7941
MUIR, John Thomas Woodrow. 10/8/35 - 14/9/19 Tragically taken from us while on holiday in the UK but finally home now. Dearly beloved husband of the late Patricia (Pat, nee Blomfield). Cherished father and father-in- law of Shane and Tracy (Tauranga), Brett and Jo (Tauranga), Jacqui (Geraldine) and Craig and Min (Sydney). Treasured Poppa of Callum, Grace, Ariana and Sam. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at Tauranga Park, 383 Pyes Pa Road, Tauranga on Friday, 1 November at 1:30 pm.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Oct. 26, 2019
