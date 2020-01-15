|
BLOCKLEY, John William. Passed away peacefully at home on Monday 13th January 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Darling husband and soulmate of Rosie. Cherished dad of Christopher, Nicole (dec) and Lisa. Much loved Pop of Cooper and Isabella. Adored brother and brother in law of Peter and Kath, Leigh and Kerry. A celebration of John's life will be held on Friday, 17th January at Holy Trinity Church, Devonport Road at 1pm followed by a private cremation.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Jan. 15, 2020