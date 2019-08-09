|
CARTER, John William. On August 1st 2019 at Matua Lifecare, Tauranga. Aged 87. Dearly loved son of the late Tom and Frances Carter of Te Puke. Treasured brother of Shirley Crampton and Ngaire Walford and the late Gordon, Badon and Olive (Julie). Dearly loved by his many nieces and nephews. Reunited with his beloved Anne. John's service will be held on Monday 12th August at Pyes Pa Crematorium at 1pm. Any communication to S Crampton. Phone 07 574 1949.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 9, 2019