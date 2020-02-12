|
|
MILLS, John William David. 15 September, 1923 - 7 February, 2020 John died in peace surrounded by family in New Plymouth. Father, grandfather, great grandfather and step-father, and loving husband of Sheila (deceased). John is survived by daughters Jennifer and Susan (deceased), granddaughter Rachel, married to Shaun with great granddaughter Courtney. Son John, married to Lisa, granddaughters Madelyn and Mackenzie. He also has a numerous extended family of nieces, nephews, cousins - all of whom have loved John well. In accordance to John's wishes a private memorial and celebration of life service was held on February 11, 2020. Messages J S Mills c/o PO box 224 New Plymouth 4340 a simple cremation & burials Phone 0800 236 236.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Feb. 12, 2020