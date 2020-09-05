|
JOHNSON, John William. Born 28 April 1938. Passed peacefully away at home in his sleep on 29 August 2020 aged 82 years young. Dearly loved and treasured husband of Mary (nee Boyle) of 59 years of marriage. Loved father and father-in-law of Stephen, Terry and Megan, Neil and Camila, Nigel and Cherie, Shiree and Dane. Treasured Grandy of eleven grandchildren and eighteen great- grandchildren. His legacy will live on. Loved and treasured by all his family. Respected and admired by all his friends. We will miss him terribly and his memories will live on. As per John's request a private family service has been held. Communications to the Johnson family c/- PO Box 3136 Tauranga.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Sept. 5, 2020