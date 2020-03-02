Home

POWERED BY

Services
Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Service
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Matamata Racecourse Epsom Lounge
Hinuera Rd
Matamata
View Map
Burial
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Old Papakura Cemetery
Opaheke Rd
Papakura
View Map

John William (Jack) MCANNALLEY

Add a Memory
John William (Jack) MCANNALLEY Notice
MCANNALLEY, John William, (Jack). Peacefully on Friday, 28th February 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 66 years. Loved and respected father and friend of Irene and Trevor, Judith and Bill. Loved grandad and great grandad (Bidda). "Loving memories of a life well lived". A service of celebration for Jack will be held at the Matamata Racecourse Epsom Lounge, Hinuera Rd, Matamata Wednesday, the 4th of March at 1pm. On Thursday 5th March at 1pm, Jack will be laid to rest at the Old Papakura Cemetery, Opaheke Rd, Papakura. In lieu of flowers donations to the Matamata Lions Club, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the McAnnalley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -