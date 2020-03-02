|
|
MCANNALLEY, John William, (Jack). Peacefully on Friday, 28th February 2020. Aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Merle for 66 years. Loved and respected father and friend of Irene and Trevor, Judith and Bill. Loved grandad and great grandad (Bidda). "Loving memories of a life well lived". A service of celebration for Jack will be held at the Matamata Racecourse Epsom Lounge, Hinuera Rd, Matamata Wednesday, the 4th of March at 1pm. On Thursday 5th March at 1pm, Jack will be laid to rest at the Old Papakura Cemetery, Opaheke Rd, Papakura. In lieu of flowers donations to the Matamata Lions Club, would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications c/- the McAnnalley family to 6 Tamihana St, Matamata.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Mar. 2, 2020