ZWIERS, John (Jan). Peacefully and suddenly in Tauranga on Friday 14 August 2020, aged 86 years. Dearly loved husband of Johanna for 66 years. Much loved father of John and Hilda, Elly and Cliff, Lucy and Steven. And loved Opa to 9 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren and one more on the way. A private service for John has been held. Thank you to all those who have sent messages of condolence. Any further messages to the Zwiers family can be sent to c/- PO Box 3136, Tauranga 3142.
Published in The Bay of Plenty Times on Aug. 24, 2020